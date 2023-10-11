St. Joe’s Eli Harris turns in our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week. For that we take it back to Vernon Friday night. Jackets punting, the ball hits and bounces some 13 yards before Eli Harris scoops it, by then the gunner is on him, seems to have Eli wrapped up. But no he doesn’t. Another would be tackler whiffs, and that allows Harris to work his way towards the far side of the field and find some daylight. From there he just flat out outruns the rest of the Yellow Jackets. a 63 yard return, part of the Sharks 39-9 win taking them to 4-2. Eli Harris thank you for our Play of the Week!

