Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The clouds are on the increase and the rain will follow as we head into Wednesday here in NWFL. For tonight lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the East. Rain chances will increase as we head into the Wednesday late morning/afternoon. The potential exists for very heavy rain over parts of our area. As it stands right now we are expect 1-2″ on the light side and 2-4″ on the high side. Severe weather will be possible mainly over the Forgotten Coast & Big Bend. Highs will only be in the mid 70s because of the clouds and rain. Winds will increase out of the East at 10-15 mph. Winds will increase to 15-20 mph Wednesday night. The rain will taper off by Thursday morning. From there through Friday the rain will be much spottier with highs near 80. The sun returns this weekend with another cool down expected to arrive by Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

