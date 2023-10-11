Tyndall five years after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Surviving a category 5 hurricane is one thing, but living through the terror right in the eye of the storm is another.

“As the eyewall approached us, I could literally see the walls vibrating, and you could hear it,” said Marty Spikes, Flight Chief of the Emergency Management Flight 325th Civil Engineer Squadron.

It is an experience Spikes will never forget. As Flight Chief for the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, his job is to prepare for, respond to, and recover from all the hazards.

On October 10, 2018, that role included staying at Tyndall Air Force Base as a member of the ride-out element.

“In a matter of seconds, on the second floor, water was coming in the outlets, the lights, we had two inches of water on the floor,” Spikes said.

Spikes and 92 other members of the ride-out element did something only few can ever do, they stepped outside as the eye crossed over the base. The calm in the middle of the storm.

“Vividly in my mind, I still see the flag pole snapped in half. That’s some good wind,” Spikes said.

Deputy Base Civil Engineer Brian Stahl was also there.

At that point, things probably got a little more somber, because people realized that this wasn’t gonna be something that we just swept up debris from and moved on,” Stahl said.

The damage was catastrophic. Much of Tyndall Air Force Base was reduced to rubble. But there was little time to reflect, as with all military missions, they had a job to do.

“We got out, we kinda assessed the situation, and Colonel Laidlaw grabbed everybody and said ‘okay.. let’s start preparing to recover’,” Spikes said.

“We started flying aircraft out of here two months after Michael. People don’t realize how quickly we were able to get the mission going again,” Stahl said.

But even as the first aircraft left the runway, Colonel Robert Bartlow said it was clear that the rebuild efforts wouldn’t take off quite as quickly.

“It was difficult to envision, for both the base and the community, how they were going to recover after the devastation that was apparent right after the storm,” Col. Robert Bartlow, Chief of Natural Disaster Reover Division, AF Civil Engineer Center, said.

Equally difficult to envision was the process of planning a rebuild.

“The challenge has been -- when you’re building a base largely from scratch -- there’s a lot of planning involved to make sure you do it right,” Col. Bartlow said.

In June of 2019, Congress approved disaster relief funding for the base, allowing plans to become a reality.

“We’re building now the installation of the future out of the ashes of the base that was here before Michael,” Stahl said.

Now the installation of the future is inching closer to an installation of the present, with a majority of the construction happening within the last year.

“We’ve got over 90 percent of the projects right now under construction. At this point in time, we have all of the projects right now under contract except for two,” Col. Bartlow said.

It is not just construction efforts on the rise. Rebuild efforts are the foundation for a growing population at the base and surrounding community as well.

“The installation and these are rough numbers has got around 3000 people that work on it within the wing and some of the tenant units every day. We’re doubling, and in some cases soon more than doubling, the number of people on this installation with bringing more contractors on,” Col. Bartlow said.

All those people are needed to support what will ultimately be the benchmark for military installations around the world.

“Although this was a disaster that negatively impacted a lot of people’s lives, I think at the end of the day, this is going to be a great thing for this area. What we’re doing here to build the installation of the future, really is going to be a model that’s emulated by other installations around the Air Force and around the world,” Stahl said.

The base will soon be a model of modern design and new technology. Those who stayed on base now have time to look back on what they went through five years ago and how far they have come.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.