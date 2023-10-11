Walton County Commissioners approve purchase of beachfront property

The county has previously purchased multiple parcels on both sides of the property, so now it...
The county has previously purchased multiple parcels on both sides of the property, so now it will be one big chunk of land owned by the county.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After many years of debate over public versus private beaches, Walton County commissioners are doing what they can to make sure the general public has enough beach access.

Tuesday, commissioners approved the purchase of a beachfront property along County Road 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. The parcel includes a large portion of the beach, which will soon be made public. Commissioners said they were also motivated to buy the property because of a dune lake outfall just one parcel over.

The county has previously purchased multiple parcels on both sides of the property, so now it will be one big chunk of land owned by the county.

District Four Commissioner Donna Johns said it is their responsibility to ensure that not only do residents and visitors have plenty of space to use the beach, but also to protect the precious environmental aspects of the county.

”This gives us 1,450-ish feet of gulf front. So, we had three properties, but we had this parcel between the three. So, this parcel will make it one piece of continuous piece of beachfront for the community,” Johns said. ”The dune lakes, there’s only a few in the whole world. And we’ve got a few here so for us to have these special lakes here, that there are only a few in the entire world, we really need to make sure we take care of these lakes.”

Johns said county leaders hope to seal the deal on the property within the next 30 days. The properties in that space that are owned by the county do have homes built on them currently, so it will be determined in the future what the fate of the homes and the land not on the beach is.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges
A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
The driver of a car was seriously injured after crashing with a tractor trailer that had...
One person seriously injured, I-10 blocked for several hours following tractor trailer crash

Latest News

It’s hard to believe it’s been five years. Hurricane Michael changed us in so many ways,...
Hurricane Michael: 5th Anniversary Special Report
Martin Luther King Jr Recreational Center project experiences delays due to FEMA EHP review,...
Panama City Commissioners pursuing alternate ways of funding for MLK Rec Center, Martin Theatre
Panama City's nearly century-old clock is back in action after undergoing repairs.
Panama City rededicates historic clock on 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael
The students were honored at Tuesday's BDS meeting.
Bay County students named National Merit Scholarship Semi-finalists