Walton County Commissioners approve purchase of beachfront property

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After many years of debate over public versus private beaches, Walton County commissioners are doing what they can to make sure the general public has enough beach access.

Tuesday, commissioners approved the purchase of a beachfront property along County Road 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. The parcel includes a large portion of the beach, which will soon be made public. Commissioners said they were also motivated to buy the property because of a dune lake outfall just one parcel over.

The county has previously purchased multiple parcels on both sides of the property, so now it will be one big chunk of land owned by the county.

District Four Commissioner Donna Johns said it is their responsibility to ensure that not only do residents and visitors have plenty of space to use the beach, but also to protect the precious environmental aspects of the county.

”This gives us 1,450-ish feet of gulf front. So, we had three properties, but we had this parcel between the three. So, this parcel will make it one piece of continuous piece of beachfront for the community,” Johns said. ”The dune lakes, there’s only a few in the whole world. And we’ve got a few here so for us to have these special lakes here, that there are only a few in the entire world, we really need to make sure we take care of these lakes.”

Johns said county leaders hope to seal the deal on the property within the next 30 days. The properties in that space that are owned by the county do have homes built on them currently, so it will be determined in the future what the fate of the homes and the land not on the beach is.

