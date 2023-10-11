Woman found guilty for leaving fatal crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A jury found a Walton County woman guilty Tuesday after prosecutors say she left the scene of a fatal crash.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Sheila Barger had hit a pedestrian in May 2021 around 4 a.m. on Highway 98 in Inlet Beach and promptly left.

Authorities say the pedestrian suffered a broken leg when struck by the Barger’s fog light, and was propelled onto her car where his head hit and busted the driver’s side windshield, breaking the glass.

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden says during the crash, pieces of the car, including Barger’s rearview mirror, were left behind at the scene.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol then reportedly tracked down the car’s make, model, and color based on the parts.

Hours later, FHP testified they found Barger’s vehicle parked less than two miles from the crash in a nearby apartment complex parking lot with damage consistent with the crash.

Barger’s family saw law enforcement looking at the car and sent her to speak with them. She told authorities that she thought she hit a deer, went back to look for a deer, couldn’t find one, and went home to sleep.

Barger then admitted to drinking alcohol the night of the crash but claimed she was fine to drive. A half-empty bottle of rum and plastic cups were found in her car.

The victim’s DNA was then matched to the blood found on Barger’s windshield. A credit card belonging to the victim was also found near the defendant’s side view mirror left on the scene, along with other personal items from the victim scattered in the roadway and median where the body was found.

Barger is set for sentencing on Dec. 5. and was taken into custody.

