8th Annual Bloody Mary Festival
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Market Shops is hosting its 8th Annual Bloody Mary Festival this weekend.

The fun event is benefiting Habitat for Humanity Walton County.

It will be taking place on Saturday, October 14th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to buy tickets ahead of time they are $60.00 and tickets at the door will be $75.

If you are unable to make it to the event you can always volunteer with Habitat for Humanity for more information about their work in Walton County click here.

