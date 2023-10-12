Bay EDA hosts annual meeting to showcase 2023 accomplishments

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Economic Development Alliance held its annual meeting Wednesday afternoon at Gulf Coast State College. Bay EDA officials used it as an opportunity to highlight their achievements over the past year.

“We had a great year so far,” Bay EDA President Becca Hardin said. “We had one major announcement, so to have an announcement of this caliber is so important because what we do is so competitive.”

That announcement came to light last month. Premier Aviation out of Quebec City, Quebec, will open a maintenance repair and overhaul shop at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

“They’ll be employing 250 people with a capital investment of $32.5 million being infused into the economy of our community,” Hardin said.

It will also work closely with Haney Technical College to hire engineers and maintenance mechanics.

That wasn’t the only aviation company Bay EDA officials wanted to recruit.

“We were very proud to be able to compete for Joby Aviation, Project Stamper,” Hardin said. “It started with over 100 communities, and we continued to make cuts.”

The California-based company specializes in electric air taxis. Hardin said Joby Aviation had a half-a-billion-dollar capital investment. However, Bay County didn’t beat Dayton, Ohio.

“They had two existing buildings,” Hardin said. “We had to build them a building. So, it was all speed to market. It was all how quickly they could get up and get to manufacturing their aircraft.”

It’s all about looking ahead.

“Starting Monday, we’ll be traveling to Amsterdam for the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Europe Show. We’ve already got appointments set up,” Hardin said.

The next Bay EDA meeting will be held on Nov. 8 at GCSC from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

