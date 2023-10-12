BDS awarded money as part of vaping class-action suit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A settlement has been reached between several vaping companies and some school boards as part of a class-action lawsuit.

Bay District Schools was on the list of schoolboards that was awarded money.

The company Juul had previously settled, and BDS on Tuesday reviewed and approved a settlement from Altria and other similar companies.

BDS officials say the portion of the payout they were awarded is roughly $69,000.

“It is to compensate the district for the immense damages, time, effort and money that have been put into all of our schools having to face an epidemic of students using tobacco-based vaping products at school,” said BDS attorney Hannah Hudson.

BDS plans to use the money to pay for previously-installed vapor-detectors in some restrooms.

They’ll also use the money to continue to fund awareness programs for students on the dangers of nicotine and tobacco.

