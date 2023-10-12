Drizzly morning with cloudy skies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s still a bit active this morning with passing showers inland to some thunderstorm activity on the coast. The thunderstorms from last night have left a solid 2-3″ of rain along the coast from PCB to PSJ, about an inch inland. A little drizzle may linger through the morning and a light waterproof jacket would do you well. Skies remain mainly cloudy but mostly rain free for the rest of the day after 10am.

Temperatures are cool in the low 60s for most out the door. And with a lack of sunshine we’ll be tough to warm up much on the Morning Commute. Eventually we’ll reach the low 70s by lunch. Highs today only gradually reach the mid 70s for afternoon highs in mostly cloudy skies with only peek-a-boo sunshine.

The tail end of the frontal system lingers in the Gulf to our south through the end of the week creating a spotty shower chance, or even a bit more drizzle Friday morning. But you’ll be hard pressed to find anything substantial falling out of the sky on Friday and the mostly cloudy skies on today turn partly cloudy Friday afternoon and evening.

A cold front arrives on Saturday, but more likely to pass through dry Saturday morning or only create a light very stray passing shower. Temperatures start to cool off Saturday evening after we still wind up with low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon with less humidity.

It’s back to the chillier 50s by Sunday morning for church with highs only in the mid 70s under sunny skies to finish off the weekend. A lot of chilly mornings in the 50s and comfy afternoons in the 70s under sunshine continue into next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible around sunrise in our Eastern Counties. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a partly cloudy day for Friday with fall like temperatures in the upper 70s with a bigger cool down coming by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.