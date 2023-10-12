Falling Into Fun: planning the perfect Halloween party

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Thurs. Oct. 12 edition of ‘Falling Into Fun’ on NewsChannel 7 Today, we learned how to plan and then create your perfect Halloween party.

April Crosby and Jade Patronis stopped by the WJHG studio to offer some tips.

Preparing for your party starts with decorating your table with a Halloween tablecloth and other holiday themed decorations. You can fill a vase or vases full of candy. For food, you can cook chili and put it in a Halloween style container to serve guests.

You can also have cookies, pumpkin roll and other sweet treats on your table. If you have an old vase, cups or teapot, you can also paint it black and add Halloween decorations to it to turn into a decoration for your table. You can also use orange soda, like Sunkist, and pour it on top of vanilla ice cream and add sprinkles.

