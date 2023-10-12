Family of God Baptist Church in Panama City breaks ground on new building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael did tons of damage in the Panhandle five years ago.

Those with faith were able to weather the storm.

“When the storm came when the rains and the winds came... it could not tear us down!” exclaimed Retha Threatt, Building Committee Chair at Family of God Baptist Church, from a podium.

But tearing down the building is exactly what Hurricane Michael did to her church five years ago.

“I remember there was a feeling of hopelessness and despair that I felt on that day, and I’ll be honest with you, I did not see this day coming,” Threatt said.

This day -- the day that the congregation at Family of God broke ground on their new facility.

“After five years we’re able to break ground, prepare for new construction, a new place of worship,” said Pastor C. Dwight Woods.

During the five years without a building, the church worshiped at makeshift locations and other churches.

As the members of the Family of God Baptist Church tell it -- the building only represents a physical landmark.

Their church is much, much more.

“A church for us is not a building, I mean, we haven’t had a building for over five years, but we haven’t stopped ministering,” said Threatt.

They also used the day to bless the work crews and give thanks.

“To be able to come together and just thank God for what God has done, it just brings joy to my heart,” Woods said.

“I look forward to what today means and what our church is going to continue to be able to do for this community,” said Threatt.

The completion of the Family of God Baptist Church’s new building is planned for Spring 2025.

