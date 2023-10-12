Franklin County debuts new life jacket program

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you love to have fun on the water, Northwest Florida is the place for you.

The first step to having fun is being safe.

“When you’re on the water, you have to take care of yourself out there,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith.

That’s why the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office -- in partnership with the FWC -- has a new program to help keep boaters safe.

Bins were placed at five separate Franklin County boat landings on Wednesday, and they were installed by county inmates.

Inside the bins are life jackets, and boaters are encouraged to stop by and borrow the jackets if needed.

“Say you show up to go boating today with your family, and you have a five-year-old, but you forgot to get a life jacket for a five-year-old because they can’t wear one that an adult wears. Well, you can go into this bin that will be at the boat ramp and you can borrow a life jacket to fit a five-year-old,” Smith said.

Officials want to take away any reason for boaters to go out on the water without the proper equipment.

“This will make sure that everybody will have a life jacket when they go out. So, if somebody forgot or they weren’t sure, then there’s a place right there at the boat landing to get one, and it doesn’t cost you a penny,” said Smith.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to make the message very clear.

“Be safe on the water, use your head, take your time, that’s what I tell people,” said Smith.

The five boat landings that received bins with life jackets are located at Eastpoint, St. George Island, Apalachicola, Lanark Village and Carrabelle.

