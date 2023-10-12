Fright Nights Returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frights Nights is returning to Panama City starting Friday, October 13th. The haunted experience has been created by the Bay Arts Alliance and will be taking over taking over downtown Panama City starting this weekend at The Center for the Arts. It’s been a very popular attraction the last few years, with long lines around the block. However, this year they are introducing virtual ques. The director of the Bay Arts Alliance says this year the haunted house is filled with new props, great actors, and much more.

Tickets can only be bought online, and all of the proceeds go towards one goal... to bring art to every corner of Panama City. The haunted house will be open on Fridays and Saturdays for the Remainer of October as well as on Thursday, October 26th.

FRIGHT NIGHTS | PCCenterfortheArts

