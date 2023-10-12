Fright Nights Returns to Panama City

Frights Nights is returning to Panama City starting Friday, October 13th. The haunted...
Frights Nights is returning to Panama City starting Friday, October 13th. The haunted experience has been created by the Bay Arts Alliance and will be taking over taking over downtown Panama City starting this weekend at The Center for the Arts.(WJHG)
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frights Nights is returning to Panama City starting Friday, October 13th. The haunted experience has been created by the Bay Arts Alliance and will be taking over taking over downtown Panama City starting this weekend at The Center for the Arts. It’s been a very popular attraction the last few years, with long lines around the block. However, this year they are introducing virtual ques. The director of the Bay Arts Alliance says this year the haunted house is filled with new props, great actors, and much more.

Tickets can only be bought online, and all of the proceeds go towards one goal... to bring art to every corner of Panama City. The haunted house will be open on Fridays and Saturdays for the Remainer of October as well as on Thursday, October 26th.

FRIGHT NIGHTS | PCCenterfortheArts

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges
Officials say there is no further update on the crash itself.
Injured students released after Bozeman bus crash
This documentary uses video from the ground and the air to tell stories of people and...
Hurricane Michael: A Bird’s Eye View 5 Years Later
Authorities say the pedestrian suffered a broken leg when struck by the Barger’s fog light, and...
Woman found guilty for leaving fatal crash
His next of kin have been notified.
Suspect identified in Bonifay officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning in Panama City.
Family of God Baptist Church in Panama City breaks ground on new building
It's been a struggle for Jackson County farmers this year. Several of them tell us they had one...
Jackson County farmers' drought
If you're looking to have a scary good time and love the adrenaline rush of a good fright, we...
Visual Arts Center Haunted House preview
Davis and Coward then reportedly abandoned their car and ran and were eventually caught after a...
Two arrested after trying to flee with fentanyl