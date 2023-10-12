Jump-ToberFest in Panama City Beach

Jump-toberfest in Panama City Beach
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Ultimate Air Dogs Jump-ToberFest is taking place on October 14th and 15th in Panam City Beach.

Events start on Saturday at Frank Brown Park at 9:00 a.m. and go until 4:00 p.m. when the last splash/practice event is scheduled. The start time is the same on Sunday and finals for the event will begin at 4:00 p.m.

According to event officials, your dog does not have to be registered or affiliated with any other organizations to jump in the event.

For more information about the event or to pre-register your dog click here.

