Local Church Joins Together to Pray and Hear from People in Israel

First Baptist Church in Panama City held a special Zoom meeting Wednesday, October 11, with Dr....
First Baptist Church in Panama City held a special Zoom meeting Wednesday, October 11, with Dr. Seth Postell and Dr. Jim Sibley to explain the situation in Israel and how we can help.(WJHG)
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Some local churches are showing their support for Israel after the recent attacks by Hamas. One local Congregation heard from people currently in Israel who are seeing the carnage firsthand. First Baptist Church in Panama City held a special Zoom meeting Wednesday, October 11, with Dr. Seth Postell and Dr. Jim Sibley to explain the situation in Israel and how we can help.

Dr. Postell is the academic dean at the Israel College of the Bible, and associate pastor of First Baptist Church, Davis Hecht is a Messianic Jew, meaning is Jewish by heritage and believes Jesus is the Messiah. He says it’s important that we understand what’s happening in the Middle East.

If you would like to watch the recorded Zoom call, you can head to First Baptist Church Panama City’s YouTube, where is it posted. 10-11-2023 Israel Prayer Night - YouTube

