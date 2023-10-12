Man arrested after assaulting minor

Nolasco allegedly threatened to kill the minor and showed a gun.
Nolasco allegedly threatened to kill the minor and showed a gun.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after authorities say he assaulted a minor he had a sexual relationship with.

On Oct. 8 around 2:00 a.m., Bay County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Adrian Manuelez Nolasco was arguing with a minor at a home on Laird Street.

Nolasco allegedly threatened to kill the minor and showed a gun.

When the minor tried to leave to go to the bedroom in the home, deputies say he followed her and took the phone from her when she tried to call 911. He then reportedly hit her on the arm over and over to prevent her from calling and claimed he would kill her.

Officials say he then dragged her out by her hair and put a gun to her head, continuing to threaten her, eventually talking to another adult male in the home about the best way to kill the victim and dump her body.

BCSO says a neighbor then knocked on the door of the home to complain about the music, and Nolasco threatened her with a gun and threatened to kill her. The neighbor left and reportedly called 911.

Nolasco was handcuffed after deputies said they arrived and secured the scene. Other neighbors told BCSO they were woken up by gunshots, and investigators say they found a 9mm shell casing on the back porch.

Witnesses also told authorities that Nolasco behaved this way daily and they feared for their life. The gun was reportedly recovered.

Nolasco was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public or residential property, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, child abuse, and depriving a victim of the use of 911.

