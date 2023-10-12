Practical nursing program students in Okaloosa Co. graduate with 100 percent passing rate

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In recent years, staff and nurse shortages have cripped the healthcare industry across the country. As people prepare to enter the field and fill the necessary positions, courses like the practical nursing program at the Okaloosa Technical College are ensuring workers are well-prepared.

College staff said the students who took the accelerated course in the 2022-2023 school year graduated with a 100% passing rate, all got their licensed practical nurse certification, and found jobs shortly after graduating. Staff said this is a huge success for the students and the facility.

“I was so proud. I was proud for all the students, happy for them. And I was exceptionally proud for the program and for my staff,” Brenda Lee Restey, Practical Nursing Program Director at the college, said.

With nurses high in demand, these programs are becoming critical for getting future workers qualified and ready to dive into their career in a shorter time span.

“We’ve been having ongoing success with our industry partners and lots of thrills from them, but when they can see this, they can see that we’re likely going to move more and more employees in there that are going to be trained, certified, and licensed,” Okaloosa Technical College Director Jon Williams said. “And then of course all the prospects of what it means for aspiring students. Now they can look at that and see themselves as ‘boy if they have that much success, maybe I can do it too’. And they can. They absolutely can.”

Students in the practical nursing program spend half of the time, 675 hours, in the classroom and lab on campus. They spend the other 675 hours of the program getting hands on experience at local hospitals and medical facilities, learning in detail how what they learned applies to the real job.

“I think most for this college- and especially this course- is hands on. That’s what made me want to come to this college, because that’s the best way I can learn,” Caroline Shay, a current student, said.

Students said they enjoy the different aspects and learning environments of the program, and that it gives them hope for success in their futures.

“You know, everyone says they love the hands-on portion. I, of course, love the hands-on portion, it’s the easiest way to learn more me,” Chelsea Diaz, another current practical nursing student, said. “I do love how the teachers keep us engaged in lectures and they ask questions, they answer our questions, they’re there for us.”

Seeing the success of the previous class, and knowing they have a variety of healthcare providers in the area ready to hire them, is encouraging to many of the program’s participants.

“I like to use it as motivation. Hopefully our class is 100% as well and I have no doubt we will be,” Gabby Medley, another current student, said. “This is a great stepping stone to becoming the type of nurse I want to be.”

College staff said applications for new student enrollment are accepted twice a year, and registration is currently open through December 3. For more information about the Practical Nursing Program at OTC or to register, click here.

