Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The clouds are hanging tough here in NWFL tonight. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. On Friday there will be a few more peeks of sunshine between the clouds. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Winds will turn W/NW at 5-10 mph. The sun returns in abundance by Saturday with warmer 80s. A secondary dry cold front brings much cooler air to our area by Sunday into next week. Highs will dip into the 60s/70s w/lows in the 40s/50s.

In the tropics we have Sean which will be lucky to survive the weekend in the middle of the Atlantic and an area behind it that has a 40% chance to develop. Nothing is posing a threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

