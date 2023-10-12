Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The clouds are hanging tough here in NWFL tonight. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. On Friday there will be a few more peeks of sunshine between the clouds. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Winds will turn W/NW at 5-10 mph. The sun returns in abundance by Saturday with warmer 80s. A secondary dry cold front brings much cooler air to our area by Sunday into next week. Highs will dip into the 60s/70s w/lows in the 40s/50s.

In the tropics we have Sean which will be lucky to survive the weekend in the middle of the Atlantic and an area behind it that has a 40% chance to develop. Nothing is posing a threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges
Officials say there is no further update on the crash itself.
Injured students released after Bozeman bus crash
This documentary uses video from the ground and the air to tell stories of people and...
Hurricane Michael: A Bird’s Eye View 5 Years Later
Authorities say the pedestrian suffered a broken leg when struck by the Barger’s fog light, and...
Woman found guilty for leaving fatal crash
His next of kin have been notified.
Suspect identified in Bonifay officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The clouds are lingering for now, but the sun is on the way.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing the past 24hr rain totals for NWFL.
Drizzly morning with cloudy skies
Expect rainy weather tonight w/cloudy weather lingering into Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Expect rainy weather tonight w/cloudy weather lingering into Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast