Two arrested after trying to flee with fentanyl

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are in custody after deputies say they had fentanyl-laced pills.

On Oct. 4, members of the Okaloosa County Sherrif’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force tried to pull over a red 2021 Jeep Wrangler in Fort Walton Beach.,

23-year-old driver Tyrese Davis allegedly used the vehicle to ram an OCSO patrol car and was followed by law enforcement to the area of Odd Fellow Road.

Officials say Davis and passenger 18-year-old Malik Coward then started throwing clear bags of prescription tablets from the car while they continued to drive.

Davis and Coward then reportedly abandoned their car and ran, and were eventually caught after a short pursuit.

Authorities say they were able to collect and identify the tablets as counterfeit oxycodone tablets that tested positive for fentanyl and weighed over 500 grams in total.

Davis was charged with trafficking fentanyl, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence, and resisting arrest without violence.

Coward was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, destruction of evidence, and resisting arrest without violence.

