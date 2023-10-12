Washington County man wins $1 million prize in scratch-off game

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley man was the lucky winner of a lottery scratch-off game on Thursday.

51-year-old Kenneth Conklin was the first to win one of the 18 available $1 million prizes in the $5,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH scratch-off game.

Conklin purchased his winning ticket from Tom Thumb at 1034 Main Street.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198.00.

