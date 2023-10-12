Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rain will continue overnight tonight & it could be quite heavy at times... especially east of Panama City. Rain chances will be 100%. We are expected 1-2″ of rain west and as much as 2-5″ of rain east toward Apalach. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be NE at 15-20 mph w/gusts to 30mph+. The rain mostly exits by Thursday morning, but the clouds will linger. Highs will only climb into the mid 70s. Winds will be NE/NW at 10-15 mph. The clouds linger into Friday with the sun returning Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 80s for Friday/Saturday before a cold front drops us into the 60s/70s starting Sunday into next week.

In the tropics Sean formed on Wednesday with another disturbance (30%) behind Sean. Neither system as it appears right now poses a threat to the U.S. Tammy is the next named storm.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

