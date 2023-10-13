Authorities warn of new cryptocurrency scam

Deputies warn against taking instructions on crypto from anyone who contacts them online or...
Deputies warn against taking instructions on crypto from anyone who contacts them online or through other friends on social media.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement is warning the public of a new scam involving cryptocurrency.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says the victim of this scam lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when he downloaded the app, Status. Investigators also believe the website, crypto-creditor.org was part of the scam.

The victim told officials he received information about an investment opportunity from “mentors” who showed him the app on the Apple Store. These mentors reportedly promised him dividends from the investment to cryptocurrency.

When the victim checked the app, he said the investment appeared to be accruing, but when he tried to remove the cryptocurrency, there were no funds.

Deputies warn against taking instructions on crypto from anyone who contacts them online or through other friends on social media. If you’re unsure, BCSO says you can educate yourself on how cryptocurrency functions and use public ledger sites like Blockchain.com to verify transactions.

If you’ve been victimized in a similar scam, please contact local authorities.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198.00.
Washington County man wins $1 million prize in scratch-off game
Nolasco allegedly threatened to kill the minor and showed a gun.
Man arrested after assaulting minor
Bozeman crash
Bozeman student and parent speak out after bus crash
Officials say there is no further update on the crash itself.
Injured students released after Bozeman bus crash
Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges

Latest News

On NewsChannel 7 Today, we learned how to make meatballs and polenta.
Foodie Friday with ‘The Polished Chef’
Foodie Fridays with Chef Nathan Pt. 1
Armed robbery
Suspect caught in Friday morning armed robbery
It's happening Sat. Oct. 14 at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven.
Candlelight service for parents who experienced pregnancy and infant loss