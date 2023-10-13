Authorities warn of new cryptocurrency scam

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement is warning the public of a new scam involving cryptocurrency.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says the victim of this scam lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when he downloaded the app, Status. Investigators also believe the website, crypto-creditor.org was part of the scam.

The victim told officials he received information about an investment opportunity from “mentors” who showed him the app on the Apple Store. These mentors reportedly promised him dividends from the investment to cryptocurrency.

When the victim checked the app, he said the investment appeared to be accruing, but when he tried to remove the cryptocurrency, there were no funds.

Deputies warn against taking instructions on crypto from anyone who contacts them online or through other friends on social media. If you’re unsure, BCSO says you can educate yourself on how cryptocurrency functions and use public ledger sites like Blockchain.com to verify transactions.

If you’ve been victimized in a similar scam, please contact local authorities.

