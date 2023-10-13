Bay High Theatre bringing Spongebob to life

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay High Theatre Program is gearing up to take the stage with the SpongeBob Musical.

This will be the first time students will get to perform at the new Barbara Nelson Fine Arts Center at the school.

General admission for the show is $20.00 and $10.00 for Bay High Students with their student ID.

The first show will be on Friday, October 27 at 6 p.m.

