Bozeman student and parent speak out after bus crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Thursday afternoon, Bay district Schools officials reported one student was still in the hospital after a two buses crashed near Deane Bozeman School on Wednesday.

Fourteen other students were also sent to the hospital on Wednesday, but they have been released.

It was a scary situation on Hwy. 77 for students riding the bus home Wednesday.

“I was on the bus, and we were about to go home we had finally gotten out of school,” said Rylin Naquin, a Bozeman student.

Rylin was one of more than 40 Bozeman students involved in the accident.

“We just got out of the loop and all of a sudden we get hit by another bus and our bus driver slams on the brakes which obviously hurt a lot of us,” said Naquin.

She says she called her mom to let her parents know.

“I was sitting here at the house. My wife got a call from her saying that just got rear ended so immediately just got up and got in the car and headed that way and I asked where they were at,” said Brain Dauteuil, Rylin’s dad.

Brian says he got there as fast as he could.

“I was nervous I was scared. My first thing I asked was are they ok, how bad is it?” said Dauteuil.

He says he was one of the first parents on scene.

“I didn’t know what bus she was on at the time and I was looking for her and she had her window down she happened to be like hey I’m here,” said Dauteuil.

Rylin was taken to the hospital and was told she had whiplash.

“They said I strained couple of muscles,” said Naquin.

She says she was worried for the other students who were close to some broken windows.

“Mostly for the people in back and people crying,’ said Naquin. “I wanted to make sure people in back didn’t get cut by any glass.”

Florida Highway Patrol reports this is the 10th bus crash in Bay County since the start of 2023.

“I want to understand what caused it, if it’s a driver error that worries me,” said Dauteuil.

Rylin says she went to school Thursday after the accident.

“I rode the bus today and it hurt but I’m not really nervous because bus wrecks are rare,” said Naquin.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the incident. The school district will also be offering counseling to those who were involved.

If your child was on the bus and needs someone to talk to, you can contact the district.

