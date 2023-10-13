Candlelight service for parents who experienced pregnancy and infant loss

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is a memorial planned for Sat. Oct. 14 in Lynn Haven for parents, family members and caregivers who experienced the loss of a pregnancy or a baby.

It’s happening at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven. Registration and tables will be set up at 5:45 p.m. CST. The candle lighting will happen at 6:30 p.m. CST.

There will also be a presentation of babies’ names, moment of silence, children’s activities and resource tables. The event is free.

