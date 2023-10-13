Candlelight service for parents who experienced pregnancy and infant loss

It's happening Sat. Oct. 14 at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven.
It's happening Sat. Oct. 14 at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is a memorial planned for Sat. Oct. 14 in Lynn Haven for parents, family members and caregivers who experienced the loss of a pregnancy or a baby.

It’s happening at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven. Registration and tables will be set up at 5:45 p.m. CST. The candle lighting will happen at 6:30 p.m. CST.

There will also be a presentation of babies’ names, moment of silence, children’s activities and resource tables. The event is free.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198.00.
Washington County man wins $1 million prize in scratch-off game
Nolasco allegedly threatened to kill the minor and showed a gun.
Man arrested after assaulting minor
Officials say there is no further update on the crash itself.
Injured students released after Bozeman bus crash
Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges
Bozeman crash
Bozeman student and parent speak out after bus crash

Latest News

NWFL will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
Solar Eclipse This Weekend
Here's the timing and how to safely view the eclipse on Saturday.
Solar Eclipse
A day in the life of a PCB Firefighter
A day in the life of a PCB Firefighter
FACES PCB FIREFIGHTERS
FACES PCB FIREFIGHTERS