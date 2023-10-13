A day in the life of a PCB Firefighter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Firefighters are some of our everyday heroes, working hard and preparing 24/7 to help the community in a time of need.

“We are always preparing to serve in any capacity for any type of scenario that we may run into and hopefully we are that kind face that you see on one of your worst days,” Battalion Chief Tim Smith, with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, said.

Firefighters are also serving as a bright light in the community hoping to inspire others. Which many at PCB Fire Rescue say is the best part of the job.

“You know you are walking through Walmart you have that one little guy that wants to say hi to you and wants to see the fire truck. That makes a huge impact on somebody’s life. Even though we don’t realize it may be that little memory can spark something big,” Julio Munoz with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue said.

But what does it take to be a firefighter?

“The biggest thing is to have drive and to have good morals and values. If you have that stuff and that is something that you want to do you can go to a local community college here and get your certificate for fire standards. Then really it comes down to the person that you are and whether or not that department wants to hire you and have you as part of their family,” Smith said.

Those good morals ring true for those working at the beach and other departments across the Panhandle.

Derrik Macbeth tells us he decided to become a firefighter because of his previous military experience.

“Instead of re-enlisting and wanting to try something out that was different, this job offered some of the qualities that the military had which is supporting a greater cause and directly helping people,” Macbeth said.

Helping people through the many tasks that come with the job title.

“We start the day with our typical truck check off. We check out the truck to make sure everything is on it and everything works. After that, we normally try to do a little grocery shopping so that we have food for lunch and dinner. Then we get done with our PT and training and just our daily station duties,” Chris Mills, with PCB Fire Rescue said.

Also, fire prevention education is an important part of the job. This week marks National Fire Prevention Week, and Battalion Chief Smith has a few tips for those at home,

“I would say to just be aware. You know on the medical side obviously take care of yourself take care of your body. Then also on the fire side of it all just be aware. Make sure your detectors are working in your house, make sure you are closing that door before you go to bed. Make sure that your means of getting out of your house are clear and that you have a plan in place if that God forbid happens,” Smith said.

If something does happen just know any firefighter no matter where you live will be there to do everything they can for you.

