Holmes red hot as they prepare to host Freeport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Holmes football team is looking to make it six wins in a row as it prepares to host Freeport Friday night. Coach Kevin Womble and his Holmes squad now 5-1 on the season, with that 5th win coming last Friday over at Jay, a 55-7 whipping of the Royals, who went into that game 4-1. That a second straight game in which the Devils scored 50 plus. And they’ve now won five straight since opening the season with a loss to Marianna, a school in a bigger class. Coach Womble telling us he’s proud the way his guys have improved and matured as the season has rolled along.

“Week to week that’s our challenge.” coach Womble told me during a Zoom call this week. “We go back and review the film from Friday night and try to pinpoint two or three things that we need to improve on. And that’s really what we spend a good amount of our time throughout the week at practice working on. Certainly we game plan for our opponents and we scheme them up and try to put ourselves in the best position for them. But we focus a lot on ourselves. And making sure that we’re shoring up the things that we need to do to get better. To hopefully produce results not just for this week, but for several weeks to come in November, and possibly maybe even December.”

The Blue Devils have certainly played a tough schedule to get to 5-1, and that says the coach has left his team a battle tested and confident team at this point of the season.

“Marianna, Chipley, Sneads, and we’ve got some really good ones on the schedule to come. But it’s allowed us to continue having confidence in the work that we are putting in, the results we’re getting on Friday nights. We do have some confidence. We’re not cocky, not trying to be arrogant, you know, trying to maintain our humility certainly in all of it. But we have confidence that if we facing adversity, if something doesn’t go, our way, you know a car by a referee, you know the other team makes a play, it’s not the end of the world. We don’t have to go into panic mode. We just stay levelheaded and keep pushing forward.”

The game at Holmes Friday night set for 7.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.