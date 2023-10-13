Jackson County farmers experiencing a drought

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County farmers have been experiencing a drought during their harvest season.

It’s normally marked as a time of having plenty.

“All the way up until August first, we had a really good potential crop,” said Jeff Pittman a Jackson County farmer.

Pittman says now it’s a different story. He says last year, they experienced a drought that lasted only a couple of weeks.

“But this year it was the whole month of August, which is a very critical time for the development of the plants and pods on the plant, so it seems like it took a really heavy toll on the crop.”

With the recent dry weather and extremely high temps, farmers say they’re losing more crops this year.”

“Lack of rain has really taken a toll on the cotton and peanuts, it looks like we’re going to experience up to a 50 percent loss in yield reductions,” said Pittman.

This is taking a huge bite out of their profit. It’s been several years since they’ve experienced anything like this.

“The intense heat and lack of rainfall is very usual,” said Pittman. “We would compare this to the 1990s or 1980s.”

The executive director of the Florida Peanut Producers Association says there’s no way to recover when you lose product.

“If you have a much-reduced yield and quality as a result of drought,” said Ken Barton, the executive director of the Florida Peanut Producers Association.” There’s going to be less income and it puts stress on farmers to meet demands to pay fueled fertilizer seed cost and labor that goes in crops.”

Pittman says they try to prepare as much as possible for weather events like this, but with the high input costs, it’s more challenging.

“You try to have an average of the past two to three years and hope that’s enough with hard work and faith you just hope you see through it,” said Pittman.

They could use a little help from Mother Nature.

“It won’t improve yield and quality, but it will help with the harvest process. So, the rain will be a blessing so we can continue harvesting,” said Barton.

Farmers are hoping for a better harvest season next year.

