Jackson County farmers experiencing a drought

It's been a struggle for Jackson County farmers this year. Several of them tell us they had one of the worst droughts ever.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County farmers have been experiencing a drought during their harvest season.

It’s normally marked as a time of having plenty.

“All the way up until August first, we had a really good potential crop,” said Jeff Pittman a Jackson County farmer.

Pittman says now it’s a different story. He says last year, they experienced a drought that lasted only a couple of weeks.

“But this year it was the whole month of August, which is a very critical time for the development of the plants and pods on the plant, so it seems like it took a really heavy toll on the crop.”

With the recent dry weather and extremely high temps, farmers say they’re losing more crops this year.”

“Lack of rain has really taken a toll on the cotton and peanuts, it looks like we’re going to experience up to a 50 percent loss in yield reductions,” said Pittman.

This is taking a huge bite out of their profit. It’s been several years since they’ve experienced anything like this.

“The intense heat and lack of rainfall is very usual,” said Pittman. “We would compare this to the 1990s or 1980s.”

The executive director of the Florida Peanut Producers Association says there’s no way to recover when you lose product.

“If you have a much-reduced yield and quality as a result of drought,” said Ken Barton, the executive director of the Florida Peanut Producers Association.” There’s going to be less income and it puts stress on farmers to meet demands to pay fueled fertilizer seed cost and labor that goes in crops.”

Pittman says they try to prepare as much as possible for weather events like this, but with the high input costs, it’s more challenging.

“You try to have an average of the past two to three years and hope that’s enough with hard work and faith you just hope you see through it,” said Pittman.

They could use a little help from Mother Nature.

“It won’t improve yield and quality, but it will help with the harvest process. So, the rain will be a blessing so we can continue harvesting,” said Barton.

Farmers are hoping for a better harvest season next year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges
Officials say there is no further update on the crash itself.
Injured students released after Bozeman bus crash
This documentary uses video from the ground and the air to tell stories of people and...
Hurricane Michael: A Bird’s Eye View 5 Years Later
Authorities say the pedestrian suffered a broken leg when struck by the Barger’s fog light, and...
Woman found guilty for leaving fatal crash
His next of kin have been notified.
Suspect identified in Bonifay officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning in Panama City.
Family of God Baptist Church in Panama City breaks ground on new building
It's been a struggle for Jackson County farmers this year. Several of them tell us they had one...
Jackson County farmers' drought
If you're looking to have a scary good time and love the adrenaline rush of a good fright, we...
Visual Arts Center Haunted House preview
Frights Nights is returning to Panama City starting Friday, October 13th. The haunted...
Fright Nights Returns to Panama City