Local ties to new Friday the 13th film

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Panama City native, Tammie Smith, is one of the producers for Friday the 13th Vengeance 2: Bloodlines.

The film came out in 2021 and is available for you to watch for free on YouTube. You can do so by clicking the link here.

To learn more about Tammie and the work she has done on numerous films watch the interview on NewsChannel 7 at 4 attached to this story.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198.00.
Washington County man wins $1 million prize in scratch-off game
Bozeman crash
Bozeman student and parent speak out after bus crash
Nolasco allegedly threatened to kill the minor and showed a gun.
Man arrested after assaulting minor
Officials say there is no further update on the crash itself.
Injured students released after Bozeman bus crash
Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges

Latest News

Spongebob the Musical at Bay High
Bay High Theatre bringing Spongebob to life
Investigators said they believe these to be the remains of two missing men, Stephon Gaines and...
Skeletal remains found in Jackson County
Get ready for a great night of entertainment at the first Roberts Hall Variety Show!
The Roberts Hall Variety Show kicks off in Lynn Haven
Get ready for a great night of entertainment at the first Roberts Hall Variety Show!
The Roberts Hall Variety Show