Local ties to new Friday the 13th film

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Panama City native, Tammie Smith, is one of the producers for Friday the 13th Vengeance 2: Bloodlines.

The film came out in 2021 and is available for you to watch for free on YouTube. You can do so by clicking the link here.

To learn more about Tammie and the work she has done on numerous films watch the interview on NewsChannel 7 at 4 attached to this story.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.