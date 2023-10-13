A misty start to a mix of sun and clouds today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning. However, a light mist, drizzle, or fog has settled in. At times it’s heavy enough to dampen things outdoors. It’s not umbrella worthy but may be worth a light rain jacket to start the day. We’ll see the fog, mist, or drizzle last until about 9am.

Otherwise, it’s a fairly comfortable start in the mid 60s; a natural air conditioning feel. Skies will start to part as temperatures gradually warm into the upper 60s near 70 by mid to late morning.

We won’t rid the clouds completely today. But we should get to see some sunshine mix in through the afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 70s.

With our atmosphere remaining moisture rich in the low levels, it’s possible for the fog/mist/drizzle to return to tonight’s forecast. If you’re heading out to Friday Night Football, I don’t think the mist or drizzle returns until late in the game. But you may want to bring a light jacket or a small towel just in case things start to get damp.

Fog/mist/drizzle may show up for some Saturday morning before clearing out and skies clearing out as a cold front passes through. We’ll still get warm on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. But a cool down with sunshine arrives on Sunday with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs only in the low to mid 70s as some afternoon clouds roll in from the north.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with fog/mist/drizzle in the early morning turning partly cloudy by the end of the day. Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful weekend ahead with skies turning mostly sunny on Saturday and a cool down for Sunday under sunshine.

