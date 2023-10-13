Panama City Beach has new Public Works Director

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials have officially filled a position that’s been open since February.

Susan Goebel-Canning is the city’s new public works director.

She moved to Panama City Beach from Utah.

Goebel-Canning said she has more than a decade of public works experience. She’s also a licensed professional engineer.

The new public works director wants to take on a number of projects. Some examples include stormwater issues, capital improvement projects, and road projects.

“I know they’re a few stormwater projects that I’m looking forward to tackling,” Goebel-Canning said. “I know there are some connectivity issues, so getting sidewalks in place, and maybe looking at options for golf carts and such.”

She started a couple of days ago.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.