Panama City Beach has new Public Works Director

Susan Goebel-Canning was named as Panama City Beach's new Public Works Director.
Susan Goebel-Canning was named as Panama City Beach's new Public Works Director.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials have officially filled a position that’s been open since February.

Susan Goebel-Canning is the city’s new public works director.

She moved to Panama City Beach from Utah.

Goebel-Canning said she has more than a decade of public works experience. She’s also a licensed professional engineer.

The new public works director wants to take on a number of projects. Some examples include stormwater issues, capital improvement projects, and road projects.

“I know they’re a few stormwater projects that I’m looking forward to tackling,” Goebel-Canning said. “I know there are some connectivity issues, so getting sidewalks in place, and maybe looking at options for golf carts and such.”

She started a couple of days ago.

New Public Works Director
Council Members Give Green Light to Conduct Road Study
