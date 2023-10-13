Road design study to take place for Mandy Lane South

Council Members Give Green Light to Conduct Road Study
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may soon have a new way to get across U.S. 98 if you go to Frank Brown or Aaron Bessant Park.

Panama City Beach Council Members want to design a public road they say to promote safety. They voted to have a company do a road design for Mandy Lane South. It’ll cost around $210,000.

City officials said it would be located at the entrance of Frank Brown Park.

However, some residents are against the project.

“This could potentially increase flooding,” said concerned resident Molly Allen. “My house sits right on the backside of where this project is slated to be done. When I say behind my house, I mean literally, right behind my house. That basin has been kind of a relief in some instances when that lake floods, so I feel like towing it in any more and building a road there could cause additional flood concerns for our neighborhood.”

NewsChannel 7 was told it’ll take around 18 months to do the study.

