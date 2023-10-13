The Roberts Hall Variety Show kicks off in Lynn Haven

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Don’t miss this first-of-its-kind night of jam-packed entertainment at historic Roberts Hall.

Located at 831 FL Ave in Lynn Haven, this music venue has not only seen music greats but continues to showcase the talents of the greats of our area.

In a listening room environment, guests can enjoy the intimate setting and have the opportunity to connect with performers at a unique night out.

Now, Roberts Hall is offering even more entertainment with its first variety show. From juggling to air guitar playing, Jason Hedden will be hosting the event with musicians Corey Hall and Dean Johanesen, and artist Ryan Ivy will be there capturing the event on canvas.

Tickets are only $10 on Eventbrite or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7:00 p.m.

