Skeletal remains found in Jackson County

Skeletal remains found in Jackson County
Skeletal remains found in Jackson County(WTOC)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Jacob City.

Law enforcement said they received information that led them to search a location in that area. While canvassing the area investigators discovered the skeletal remains.

Investigators said they believe these to be the remains of two missing men, Stephon Gaines and Nicholas Hollis. However, at this time no official identification has been made according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624.

This is still an active investigation, and a press conference is to follow at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198.00.
Washington County man wins $1 million prize in scratch-off game
Nolasco allegedly threatened to kill the minor and showed a gun.
Man arrested after assaulting minor
Bozeman crash
Bozeman student and parent speak out after bus crash
Officials say there is no further update on the crash itself.
Injured students released after Bozeman bus crash
Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges

Latest News

Get ready for a great night of entertainment at the first Roberts Hall Variety Show!
The Roberts Hall Variety Show kicks off in Lynn Haven
Get ready for a great night of entertainment at the first Roberts Hall Variety Show!
The Roberts Hall Variety Show
Get ready for a great night of entertainment at the first Roberts Hall Variety Show!
The Roberts Hall Variety Show
On NewsChannel 7 Today, we learned how to make meatballs and polenta.
Foodie Friday with ‘The Polished Chef’