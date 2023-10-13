Solar Eclipse This Weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend is a annular solar eclipse here in America. For us in NWFL the Sun will be about 70% obscured by the Moon. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow over parts of Earth and blocking the face of the Sun for observers in those location.

The eclipse will start at 10:12am CT here in NWFL. It will peak at 70% at 12:15pm CT, and end at 1:52pm CT. The area of totality will stretch from Oregon to Texas and out into the Gulf of Mexico. The weather as it stands right now here in NWFL should be pretty good. Expect to see mainly sunny skies during the eclipse.

Unlike a lunar eclipse... a solar eclipse requires you to use special eclipse glasses or create pinhole projector. To make a pinhole projector you will need a box, pencil, foil, tape, paper, and scissors. You can learn more how to create a pinhole projector in the video at the top of the story.

To learn more about the eclipse you can go to this website...

Great American Eclipse Website

The next total solar eclipse will be on April 8, 2024. The next one after that that can be seen from the contiguous United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044 (although not visible here in NWFL).

