Bruce Willis is ‘not totally verbal’ amid dementia diagnosis, longtime friend says

Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit...
Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit celebrating 'The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion' in 2009.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A longtime friend of Bruce Willis shared how the actor is doing after being diagnosed with a form of dementia.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, “Moonlighting” creator Glenn Gordon Caron said he tries to see Willis at least once a month, saying they are still good friends.

“I have tried very hard to stay in his life. He’s an extraordinary person. The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he. He loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest,” Caron said.

Willis starred in Caron’s “Moonlighting” TV series with Cybill Shepherd from 1985-1989.

Caron gave an update on Willis’ health while speaking about the show being picked up by Hulu for fans to now stream.

“I know he’s really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can’t tell me that,” Caron said. “When I got to spend time with him, we talked about it and I know he’s excited.”

Caron added, “Bruce’s disease is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him, before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people. I know it means a lot to him.”

Earlier this year, Willis’ family said the 68-year-old’s diagnosis of aphasia progressed to frontotemporal dementia, about a year after they said he was stepping away from acting for health reasons.

According to The Associated Press, there are different types of dementia, and the frontotemporal form affects regions in the front and sides of the brain. Because it causes problems with behavior and language, aphasia can be a symptom.

Caron told the Post that he does think that Willis recognizes him when he visits.

“My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am,” he said. “He’s not totally verbal … yet he’s still Bruce. When you’re with him you know that he’s Bruce and you’re grateful that he’s there, but the joie de vivre is gone.”

In June, Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared photos on Instagram of him holding his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. Baby Louetta was born in April.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer Willis wrote. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

