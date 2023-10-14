Car reportedly crashes onto private property, catches fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car was completely destroyed in a fire after crashing into a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the car was traveling northbound on State Road 73 near Bevan Lane in Jackson County when it went across the center line, into the southbound lane, and onto the west shoulder of the road.

Authorities reported the front of car a hit fence, then continued traveling in a northern direction onto private property. They said the car then hit a tree, then it caught on fire.

Investigators said the car was completely destroyed by the fire, and that the driver had minor injuries. No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.