High School Football Week 8 Highlights and Scores
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Football/Week 8
Chipley 32 Destin 13
Mosley 35 Crestview 0
Catholic 21 Walton 23
Rutherford 45 N. Bay Haven 34
St. John Paul II 63 Arnold 0
Bay 18 South Walton 35
Bozeman 22 Port St. Joe 20
Gadsden 34 Marianna 24
Cottondale 48 Baconton, Ga. 8
LPCA 9 Sneads 53
Wewahitchka 42 Franklin 8
Freeport 21 Holmes 53
Graceville 8 Vernon 24
Liberty 14 Pike, AL 17
NFC2 Rocky Bayou 0 (Forfeit)
Washington 14 FWB 44
Escambia 20 Choctaw 24
Off: Niceville, Blountstown
