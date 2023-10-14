High School Football Week 8 Highlights and Scores

By Scott Rossman, Colin Ochs, Daniel Nyman, Dekevion Gause and Austin Maida
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football/Week 8

Chipley 32 Destin 13

Mosley 35 Crestview 0

Catholic 21 Walton 23

Rutherford 45 N. Bay Haven 34

St. John Paul II 63 Arnold 0

Bay 18 South Walton 35

Bozeman 22 Port St. Joe 20

Gadsden 34 Marianna 24

Cottondale 48 Baconton, Ga. 8

LPCA 9 Sneads 53

Wewahitchka 42 Franklin 8

Freeport 21 Holmes 53

Graceville 8 Vernon 24

Liberty 14 Pike, AL 17

NFC2 Rocky Bayou 0 (Forfeit)

Washington 14 FWB 44

Escambia 20 Choctaw 24

Off: Niceville, Blountstown

