PCPD: Man arrested after sexually assaulting 12-year-old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Friday afternoon.

Officers said they received a report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. They said through their investigation, detectives identified and arrested Jordan Estrada, 28.

Authorities said Estrada was charged with sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery, and false imprisonment and was booked into the Bay County Jail.

