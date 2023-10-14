Retired pastor who has property in Israel sheds light on current events

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heartbreaking events unfolding in Israel are incentivizing local groups to give back in any way they can. One organization is even requesting money for body bags and mourning tents.

NewsChannel 7 spoke to James Guy, the retired Pastor of Shepherd’s Gate Church in Chipley, about Israel. He also has property in the country.

“I’ve never seen that in 13 years,” Guy said. “I’ve been from the north to the south, the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, and have never experienced anything except kindness from the Jewish people, the Muslims, and the Arabs.”

The Israel-Hamas conflict has already resulted in more than 2,000 deaths. It started after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Guy said he’s hurt by the tragic events. He’s using his home in Israel to help Israelis seek refuge. Guy shares the home with another American from Atlanta. That person is in Israel now.

“He’s actually taking people there and bringing them to the house, so we will be sheltering refugees from the Gaza Strip, the Israelis, they’re at our house.”

Guy isn’t quite sure if his next trip to Israel in December is still in the cards. He said he’s focused on getting funds for body bags and mourning tents. Guy also said $18,000 was spent on Thursday alone for those resources.

“What we’ve been doing is furnishing body bags,” the retired pastor said. “I mean, that’s not a good thing to brag about, but mourning tents and body bags were brought to the hospital that was just bombed.”

Guy is urging people to donate funds. He said every penny goes to Israel.

“The urgent need is body bags,” Guy said. “That’s sad, isn’t it?”

You can visit this link to donate. Guy said you can also call him directly at 850-258-5854 for more information.

