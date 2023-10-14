Tyndall Air Force Base Hosts Its First Ever Military Showcase

Tyndall Military Showcase
Tyndall Military Showcase(WJHG)
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

On Friday, October 13th, Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its first ever military showcase, where service members from all branches of the military welcomed in students and JROTC members from nine difference school across the panhandle. This event all got started by the late Airman, A1C Dayvon Larry, who was sadly killed last April.

Tyndall Military Showcase
Tyndall Military Showcase(WJHG)

With booths showcasing all different jobs and careers the military offers, students we’re able to get a hands-on grasp of what their future can hold. There were tents ranging from flight, to fire, to medical, and more. Air Force officials say they hope to make this an annual event.

Tyndall Military Showcase
Tyndall Military Showcase(WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NWFL will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
Solar Eclipse This Weekend
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198.00.
Washington County man wins $1 million prize in scratch-off game
Investigators said they believe these to be the remains of two missing men, Stephon Gaines and...
Skeletal remains found in Jackson County
Bozeman crash
Bozeman student and parent speak out after bus crash
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

ISRAEL LOCAL IMPACT
ISRAEL LOCAL IMPACT
Friday Night Overtime Block One
Shepherd's Gate Church is located in Chipley, Florida.
Retired pastor who has property in Israel sheds light on current events
Cooler air is on the way this weekend.
Weekend Forecast