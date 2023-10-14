Tyndall Air Force Base Hosts Its First Ever Military Showcase

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

On Friday, October 13th, Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its first ever military showcase, where service members from all branches of the military welcomed in students and JROTC members from nine difference school across the panhandle. This event all got started by the late Airman, A1C Dayvon Larry, who was sadly killed last April.

Tyndall Military Showcase (WJHG)

With booths showcasing all different jobs and careers the military offers, students we’re able to get a hands-on grasp of what their future can hold. There were tents ranging from flight, to fire, to medical, and more. Air Force officials say they hope to make this an annual event.

