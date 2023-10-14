Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The clouds hung tough on Friday, but those clouds should exit by Saturday morning. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s. Winds will be NW at 5-10 mph. On Saturday skies will be mostly sunny and it will be warm w/highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will sweep through NWFL later in the day bringing with it some of the coolest air this season. Sunday morning will be in the 50s w/highs Sunday in the low 70s. Expects 40s for lows by Monday with highs in the upper 60s. No rain is expected in the next week.

In the tropics Sean poses little to no threat as it should fizzle by the end of the weekend. What is likely to become Tammy will behind Sean, but all signs right now show it recurving and posing no U.S. threat.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

