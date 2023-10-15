A21 gets word out in Panama City about human trafficking awareness

A21 aims to abolish human trafficking.
By Austin Maida
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The state of Florida has the third-most cases of human trafficking in the United States.

One national organization is trying to abolish human trafficking and raise awareness of its issues. A21′s mission is to stop human trafficking before it even begins.

Saturday morning in Panama City, the organization had a tent in McKenzie Park and held a walk for awareness. They passed out fliers and tried to get the word out there on the issues that the state of Florida is facing.

Their goal is to make sure that everyone understands what is happening, and how it can be combatted.

“Making sure that our community knows what’s going on has become our goal with the Circuit 14 Task Force. And we want to make sure that we get the knowledge out there,” said Cherie Crim, board member of the 14th Circuit Human Trafficking Task Force.

One way they say parents can help is to monitor their children’s phones. They say that smartphones are often the contact point that traffickers use.

“Human trafficking is actually one of the largest criminal activities in the world. So, we raise awareness so that people know what to look for in the communities,” said Dr. Laurie Lawrence, Vice Chair of the 14th Circuit Human Trafficking Task Force.

For more information on how you can volunteer or donate to A21′s goal of abolishing human trafficking, visit here.

