Florida state leaders encouraging residents to get outside; discounts on passes and licenses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida state leaders are hoping to get more residents outside to enjoy everything the state’s natural resources have to offer.

Friday, Governor DeSantis announced the Great Outdoors Initiative. As part of the initiative, Governor DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-209, directing the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to provide a significant 50% discount on annual state park passes and FWC Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses.

The discounts started October 14, 2023, and go until January 13, 2024.

Florida State Parks annual passes for families and individuals are at a 50% discount during that time, and the FWC annual resident Gold Sportsman license, the five-year Gold Sportsman license, and Lifetime Sportsman license by 50%.

The Florida State Parks Annual Passes will be available at the following rates:

Family Annual Pass – $60, plus tax.

Individual Annual Pass – $30, plus tax.

The following FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, which include the saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, hunting privileges and all associated permits, will be available at the following rates:

Annual Gold Sportsman – $50.75.

Five-year Gold Sportsman – $247.75.

Lifetime Sportsman License

Age 4 or younger – $201.50.

Ages 5–12 – $351.50.

Ages 13 and older – $501.50.



To learn more about the Great Outdoors Initiative or to purchase your annual park pass and gold sportsman licenses, click here.

To find a park near you, visit: FloridaStateParks.org.

To find more information on fishing and hunting licenses in Florida, visit: myfwc.com/license/recreational.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.