Oktoberfest kicks off in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A little bit of Germany has made its way over to Bay County this weekend. Panama City Beach’s Oktoberfest kicked off Friday at Aaron Bessant Park in Pier Park.

The ceremonial tapping of the “first keg” took place to officially kick off all the action. The three-day even got going with flowing beer, German cuisine, and a whole lot of family fun.

Organizers want everyone to know that while the adults are enjoying their beverages, there are plenty of things for kids to do. Activities, yard games, face painting, bounce houses and floats to name a few.

Gates open back up on Saturday, with one of the highlights being a “best-dressed” contest at 3 p.m. Folks are encouraged to wear their best German garb and compete for the top prize.

Organizers say they want families to enjoy a slice of Germany right in their own backyard.

“We’ve tried our best to make the most authentic Oktoberfest possible, and our food platform is bigger than it’s ever been for German food options, so it’s gonna be a good time,” said Grant Wittstruck of Panama City Beach Oktoberfest.

