Saturday Evening Forecast

A passing cold front this evening will leave high temperatures this week to be well below average, in the low to mid 70′s.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A passing cold front this evening will leave high temperatures this week to be well below average, in the low to mid 70′s. Dry air behind the front will also cause dewpoints to drop in the 40′s making the air feel comfortable and cool. Mostly sunny skies will also be the theme for this week as a high pressure system builds in from the west.High temperatures begin to rise into the upper 70′s by the end of the week.

