Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for a cool week! Temperatures will remain well below normal throughout the middle for the week, in the upper 60′s to low 70′s before slowing warming up to near normal temperatures by the end of the week. mostly sunny skies will also be the theme this week as a strong high-pressure system builds in from the west. The next best chance of rain comes on Friday as another cold front makes its way through the panhandle.

