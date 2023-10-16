1-year-old among 3 killed in explosion at building being remodeled

The Ford County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people are dead and one injured after an...
The Ford County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people are dead and one injured after an explosion at a building that was being remodeled.(Ford Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Hailey Tucker and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKLIN, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas say a 1-year-old child and two adults were killed after an explosion at a commercial building in the city of Bucklin.

The explosion took place just before 5:30 Saturday. Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr identified the family killed as 29-year-old Jerry Isakson, 28-year-old Robin Hamilton and 1-year-old Stormy Isakson.

The victims were all in the building, which was being remodeled, at the time of the incident, KWCH reports.

A fourth person, identified as 26-year-old Christian Stimpert, was taken to the hospital and later flown to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal Office are investigating the cause of the explosion as an accident.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was completely destroyed after crashing into a fence, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
Car reportedly crashes onto private property, catches fire
Panama City Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Friday...
PCPD: Man arrested after sexually assaulting 12-year-old
Florida state leaders are hoping to get more residents outside to enjoy everything the state’s...
Florida state leaders encouraging residents to get outside; discounts on passes and licenses
The action kicked off Friday night at Aaron Bessant Park.
Oktoberfest kicks off in Panama City Beach
Investigators said they believe these to be the remains of two missing men, Stephon Gaines and...
Skeletal remains found in Jackson County

Latest News

Ignacio Serricchio, left, and Mark Goddard arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Lost in...
Mark Goddard, who played Don West on ‘Lost in Space,’ dies at 87
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge Chutkan to hear arguments over proposed gag order in Trump’s election interference case
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Gaza’s crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden picks Boebert as his foil for economic message in Colorado