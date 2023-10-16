Argument ends in shooting, man in recovery

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement is looking for a suspect after a shooting out of Okaloosa Island.

On early Sunday morning, deputies with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say two men got into an argument around 1:30 a.m., and one pulled out a gun.

The man reportedly shot the other several times, then left the scene.

Officials say the 43-year-old victim was found conscious and alert upon arrival, and taken to an area hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover.

Anyone with any more information on the incident is asked to call OCSO at 850-651-7400, or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

