Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a state inmate who walked away from his work crew site at the 10-foot Hole in Apalachicola.

Authorities say Robert Rutherford has an extensive criminal history.

Franklin County residents are asked to lock their doors and vehicles.

Sheriff A.J. Smith also wants to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings during this time.

If you see Rutherford do not approach him, call 850-670-8500.

